Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Equals Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.60%.
Equals Group Price Performance
Shares of Equals Group stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.14. The firm has a market cap of £265.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.36. Equals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.79).
Equals Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Equals Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Equals Group’s payout ratio is 46.05%.
Equals Group Company Profile
Equals Group plc is an AIM-listed fintech founded in 2005 and listed in 2014 that develops and sells scalable payment platforms to enable organisations and individuals to move and easily manage their money flows through its payment and card products.
Its core brands are:
Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.
