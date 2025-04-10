Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Equinix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $797.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $868.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.52. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

