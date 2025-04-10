Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQBK. Stephens lowered their target price on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 247.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 71,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.