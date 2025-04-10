Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.01% of Everest Group worth $156,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,588,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,290,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 119,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $348.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.99. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

