Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Lowered to $372.00 at UBS Group

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $375.00 to $372.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE:EG traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.77. 113,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,260. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.99. Everest Group has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

