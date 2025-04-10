Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s previous close.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NYSE:EVH opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley bought 55,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This represents a 7.81 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy bought 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $99,470.40. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 389,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,926.04. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $666,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 21,650.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

