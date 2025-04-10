ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 10,737 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $738.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

