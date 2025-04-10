ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,285 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

