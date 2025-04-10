ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 283.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $635.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.92. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This represents a 32.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.