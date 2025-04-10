ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,875,000 after buying an additional 172,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of WSM opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,720 shares of company stock valued at $20,616,369 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.