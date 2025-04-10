ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,761 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Repay stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $521.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

