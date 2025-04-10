ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,513 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

