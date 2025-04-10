ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,825 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in DNOW by 181.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DNOW by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DNOW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in DNOW by 44.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,927 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DNOW by 10.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

