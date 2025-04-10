ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $40,132.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,137.92. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

