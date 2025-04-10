ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 85,127 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

THRY stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

