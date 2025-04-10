ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 15,253 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSF stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $939.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

