Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. The company had a trading volume of 459,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,031. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $938,647,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,453,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,027,000 after acquiring an additional 519,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

