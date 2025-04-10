Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $149.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

EXR stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. 459,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

