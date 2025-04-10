Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.74 and last traded at $131.99, with a volume of 1644715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

