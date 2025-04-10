Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

