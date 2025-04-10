F M Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,516 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

