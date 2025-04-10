F M Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.10 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.56.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.