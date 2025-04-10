F M Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

F M Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,838 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.