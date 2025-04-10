F M Investments LLC Has $10.14 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

F M Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65,941 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $499.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.16 and its 200-day moving average is $537.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

