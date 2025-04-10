F M Investments LLC Purchases 20,536 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

NYSE:TSN opened at $59.80 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

