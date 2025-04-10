F M Investments LLC Sells 119,985 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,985 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.