F M Investments LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. The trade was a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $965.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $984.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $702.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.79.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

