F M Investments LLC Sells 81,151 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,151 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $16,712,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 18.2 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STRL. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

