Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,004 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Stock Up 8.7 %

ANSS stock opened at $309.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

