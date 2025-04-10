Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.22 Million Stock Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SoundThinking worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 245.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,584 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.95 million, a PE ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.29. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Profile

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.