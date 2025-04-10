Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 569,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 914.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

PENN stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

