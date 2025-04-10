Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after buying an additional 53,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.