Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$74,550.00 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$74,550.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 7,569 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.71, for a total transaction of C$73,503.54.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.66, for a total transaction of C$23,476.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

