Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.00 and last traded at $164.22, with a volume of 3710573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.62.

Ferguson Trading Up 10.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day moving average of $184.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ferguson by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

