Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Stock Up 1.0 %

FCOR opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95.

Cuts Dividend

Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

