Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FITB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

