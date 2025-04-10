FIL Ltd Acquires 4,546 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $59,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $372,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD opened at $1,061.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,230.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,281.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

