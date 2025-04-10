FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $80,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ESGR opened at $332.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $275.02 and a 52 week high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

