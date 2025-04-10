FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $71,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,675,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,003,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,273,000 after buying an additional 790,078 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after buying an additional 598,290 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 829,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 710,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE:BIP opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 733.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,300.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.