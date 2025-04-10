FIL Ltd Has $50.04 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,015 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $50,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 12.1 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

