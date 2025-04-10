FIL Ltd Has $65.47 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $65,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,039,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,987,000 after buying an additional 431,251 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $569.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.71. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $267.76 and a one year high of $652.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 target price (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.30.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

