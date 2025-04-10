FIL Ltd Has $68.90 Million Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,476 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $68,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $33.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

