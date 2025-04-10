FIL Ltd Sells 55,228 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,228 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $49,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Valaris Trading Up 15.1 %

NYSE VAL opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

