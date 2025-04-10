First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MSCI by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $527.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $642.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $564.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.58.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

