First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $970.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $702.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $984.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $948.65. The stock has a market cap of $430.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. TD Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. The trade was a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

