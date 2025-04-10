First Foundation Advisors Buys 16,717 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $32,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

CMF stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

