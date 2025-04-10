First Foundation Advisors Buys 3,496 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $6,575,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

