First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 758,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 76,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chevron Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $133.88 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
