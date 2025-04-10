First Foundation Advisors Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,326,000 after purchasing an additional 987,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. 361,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,035. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.