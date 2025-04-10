First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

